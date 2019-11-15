World Para-Games: Sharad claims silver, Mariyappan takes bronze

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
India’s celebrated para high-jumpers Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu qualified for next year’s Tokyo Paralympics after claiming the silver and the bronze medal respectively in the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.
Two-time Asian Para Games champion Sharad Kumar cleared the bar with season’s best effort of 1.83 metres, while Mariyappan, a Rio Paralympic gold-medallist, settled for the bronze, also with a season’s best performance of 1.80 metres here on Thursday evening. The gold went to Sam Grewe, who won the top honours with a championship record of 1.86 metres.
Sharad, the former world No. 1, stayed in the lead initially clearing the bar at 1.67 m until 1.83 m before Grewe surged ahead with 1.86 m to be on top. “I am disappointed with what I performed today. Considering that I have been living and training in Ukraine for the last three years; faced the harsh conditions, I should have given a better performance. I need to re-check my schedule, my planning and many other things,” Sharad was quoted as saying by the Paralympic Committee of India.
“It’s been a hard time. I have been playing continuously. Now I need a break. I am going on a holiday from here with my friends who have come down to cheer for me from London,” said the 27-year-old, who has completed his Masters in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
Mariyappan, who failed to clear 1.83 metres in his last attempt, later admitted that he couldn’t perform his best. “My body didn’t open up. I didn’t get my best one here. The conditions were a little cold in the evening. I hope I can do better in Tokyo 2020 and live up to the expectations of my coach, Satyanarayana,” he said.
Also performing in the same event was Ramsingh Padhiya, who settled for the fifth place with an effort of 1.77 metres.
Earlier in the day, Lal Vinay Kumar, the Asian Para Games bronze-medallist, claimed the bronze in men’s 400m T44 event, and a Tokyo 2020 spot, finishing in 55.49 seconds.
After the penultimate day’s action, India has nine medals — two gold, two silver and five bronze — from the Championships. China lead the medals tally with 53 medals including 23 gold medals, followed by Brazil (37) and Great Britain (24).
Meanwhile, seven world records were broken on the day, taking the total to 44 with one more day still to go. This surpassed the London 2017 Worlds mark of 34 world records.
“What everyone is talking here is how many young and new players are competing here. Some of the athletes were not competing and many were not competing in London 2017. They are all young and showing incredible results,” International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said on the record numbers here. “This has been the best ever Para Athletics Championships in terms of performance of the players,” he added.
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...