The final match of Women Premiere League between eventual champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw more than 10 million new viewers tune in on JioCinema on Sunday. The streaming platform said that was the highest viewership for any women’s event globally.

“Our vision is to nurture the Tata WPL into the biggest women’s sporting league in the world, and this is a big leap in that direction. To see it already on its way to becoming the largest viewed sports event in the world in the first season is a remarkable feat and testament to the potential, We’d like to thank our 50+ advertising partners that met us eye-to-eye on this vision, viewers who pushed us to raise the bar and deliver a world-class viewing experience,””said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

JioCinema also clocked more than 50 minutes of watch-time per user per match for the inaugural season of WPL. “In addition to 4K streaming, viewers enjoyed multi-cam setup, hype mode and the extensive panel of experts across multiple languages, helping the league surpass initial expectations and projections,” the company stated.

The company said that the “record-breaking viewership” on Tata WPL augurs well for the upcoming season of Tata IPL as the official digital streaming partner will offer 16 feeds, including 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack, and play along feature for over 700 million internet users.

JioCinema is available on Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL and all other subscribers, will live-stream Indian Premier League for free in 12 languages, English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

