Sports

WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at reduced rates

PTI Southampton | Updated on June 21, 2021

First session of fourth day’s play washed out

The ICC will be slashing the ticket rates for the reserve sixth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, which has been severely affected by inclement weather.

After the entire first day's play was washed out, the second day witnessed 64.4 overs being bowled, while 76.3 overs were sent down between the two teams on the third day on Sunday.

More
Brands ink sponsorship agreements with ICC for WTC Final
 

The fourth day's play has also been affected with the first session already washed out and the sixth day, which ICC had kept as the reserve, is certainly coming to effect.

"Yes, the prices of the tickets for the sixth day will be reduced. It's a standard practice for Test matches played in the UK. Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, ICC is following the same guidelines," an ICC source told PTI on Monday.

For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7,722).

The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7,722) and GBP 50 (INR 5,148).

 

 

 

Published on June 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Test cricket
International Cricket Council
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.