Zee bags media rights for UAE T20 league globally

Zee has bagged global media rights contract with UAE T20 cricketing league.

UAE’s T20 League today announced the signing of a long-term global media rights’ contract with Zee. The league will air exclusively on Zee’s linear channels as well as its OTT platform Zee5 across the world.

UAE’s T20 League is a professional cricket tournament comprising six teams competing in a 34-match competition, including Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global.

The press note stated Zee’s presence in 190 plus countries as well as its multi-platform strategy will take the league to almost 100 million households.

UAE T20 League matches will air across Zee’s 10 linear channels in the HSM (Hindi Speaking Markets), South and East regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages. The League will also be simultaneously streamed Live on Zee5, and on radio globally.

After selling its sports business to Sony, this cricketing league is the first sports property purchased by the broadcaster. Zee and Sony, who are expected to complete their merger soon, are also predicted to team up to purchase the crown jewel of sporting entertainment, the IPL.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman UAE’s T20 League said, “Nothing can be more satisfying than to have a credible broadcast partner like Zee associated with the League. I am thankful to both Punit Goenka, MD & CEO and Rahul Johri, President - Business South Asia at ZEe for having faith in this League and to grow into a commercially successful enterprise. It is further a matter of delight that Zee has decided to re-enter sports broadcast with UAE’s T20 League being the first media rights acquisition. We are very confident that Zee has the strength of viewership to take our League to unmatched levels.”

Rahul Johri, President – Business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “At Zee, we are delighted to be the official global media rights holder of UAE’s T20 League. We believe the League, which is already attracting the biggest cricket stars and team franchisees, will provide fantastic cricket and entertainment to viewers across the world. Zee is committed to use the strength of its platforms to take UAE’s T20 League to audiences in India and across the globe.”

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, ECB said, “ECB wishes both UAE’s T20 League and Zee well for entering this partnership. We recognise and appreciate the massive reach of Zee’s channels and their Digital media platform which will benefit the League in terms of viewership. The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to develop the local talent and to provide players the opportunity to train and play alongside the world’s best .”