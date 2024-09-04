Spolto, the Indo-Swedish sportstech startup, has secured over $1 million funding. Founded in 2021 by Safa Soltani, with Divesh Nathani serving as Partner and COO, Spolto “aims to enhance sports access across urban India”.

Its most recent funding round brought in $160,000 (INR 1.35 crore), led by Andrew Johnston, co-founder and CEO of Sweden-based venture LetsShare. “India offers a massive opportunity at the intersection of sports and technology. The country’s dynamic sports culture and rapid technological progress create a unique environment for innovation. Spolto is driving this transformation, and I am excited to support their vision,” Johnston said.

Several sports enthusiasts and investors from India and Sweden invested in the latest round.

Since its launch, Spolto has formed partnerships with over 1,200 coaches and academies in Maharashtra, across 12 sports including tennis, swimming, badminton, gymnastics, and the emerging game of pickleball, apart from cricket and football.

Spolto aims to launch in more urban centres, promoting grassroots sports development and recreational skill-building, the company said.

“At Spolto, we’re committed to expanding access to sports in urban India, helping individuals of all ages and backgrounds discover the joy and benefits of sports. This funding will enable us to grow our platform and empower more people to embrace an active lifestyle,” Soltani and Nathani said in a joint statement.