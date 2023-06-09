Gold price in the spot market jumped on the back of firm trend in the global market following weak data on employment released by the US on Thursday.

The yellow metal was up by ₹389 per 10 grams to ₹59,976 against ₹59,587 logged on Thursday, as per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association. Gold opened on a firm note at ₹59,960 and strengthened, further supported by buoyant domestic demand.

Firm domestically

Naveen Mathur, Director (Commodities and Currencies), Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said sentiment in gold was firm in domestic spot markets on Friday on the back of marginally higher prices in international markets.

Weaker US jobless claims released on Thursday fuelled speculation that US Fed may keep rates on pause in its upcoming US Fed Meeting on June 15 leading to steady to higher prices, he said. However, he added gold futures prices on MCX were marginally down in the day trade on Friday as strength in Indian rupee limited gains.

Gold for August delivery on MCX was traded down by 0.05 per cent at ₹59,880 per 10 grams.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said Comex gold prices held steady on Friday after settling up by 1.30 per cent in the previous session, supported by weak US job market data, which raised concerns about a cooling US job market.

Data showed that initial jobless claims rose to 2,61,000 last week, the highest since October 2021 and well above the market estimate.

The US dollar retreated after a spike in weekly jobless claims raised hopes that the US interest rates are inching closer to its peak, boosting the precious metals rally. Investors’ focus now turns to the upcoming week packed with central bank meetings, he added.

