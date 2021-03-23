Spotify revamps Home screen to make music discovery and navigation simpler

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Spotify has announced a series of updates for the Home screen on its mobile app to offer a more personalised experience for users.
The audio streaming platform had revamped its Home interface last year. With this update, it will make the Home interface more personalised.
“Through this latest update, we’ll be rolling out several advancements on the mobile Home hub designed to make finding the audio you love easier and more intuitive. These will roll out to users globally on iOS and Android this month,” Spotify said in a blog post.
The Home screen will include a new “Recently played” destination that will enable users to browse up to three months’ worth of listening history.
“ Premium and Free users globally will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from,” Spotify said.
The platform will also enable global Premium users view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub.
New episodes will be marked with a blue dot. The episodes that users have already started listening to will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode they are.
It will also offer new personalised recommendations to help users discover music from their favourite artists.
“Premium users globally won’t miss a single track from artists they love. Now, you will see a new surface highlighted on top of the Home hub dedicated to discovery-oriented recommendations that are personalized, timely, and reactive to your taste,” Spotify said.
Spotify has seen a significant rise in monthly active users and premium subscribers in Q4 2020.
The total MAUs on the platform grew 27 per cent Year over Year to 345 million in the quarter.
It also witnessed a 24 per cent YoY growth in Premium subscribers to reach 155 million in the quarter.
