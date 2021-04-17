Spruce up capacity of bed, isolation centres, vaccines, medicines, oxygen: PM Modi

Ensuring additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres, ramping up production capacity to meet demand of various medicines and vaccines, preventing possible misuse and black-marketing of Remdisivir and other Covid-19 related drugs, speeding up installation of approved medical oxygen plants, were some of the points flagged in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired-meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

An official statement said that various aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. The Prime Minister said that together India had defeated Covid-19 last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination.

The Prime Minister stressed that there is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment. Early testing and proper tracking remains key to reduce mortality, while adding that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns.

Calling for close coordination with States, Modi directed that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres should be ensured.

The Prime Minister spoke about the need to utilise the full potential of India’s pharmaceutical industry to meet the rising demand of various medicines, while reviewing the status of supply of Remdesivir.

Medical oxygen, Remdesiver vaccine supplies

Noting the ramped up production capacity of Remdesivir, he directed that issues relating to real-time supply chain management must be resolved urgently in coordination with the States.

The Prime Minister directed that use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines, and that their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed.

On the issue of supply of medical oxygen, the Prime Minister directed that the installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be sped up.

According to the release, 162 Pressure Swing Adoption Oxygen plants are being installed in 32 States or Union Territories from PM CARES (Fund). About one lakh cylinders are being procured and they will be supplied to states soon.

The Prime Minister directed all officials to make efforts to utilize the entire national capacity, in public as well as private sector, to ramp up vaccine production.

He was joined by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Union Home Secretary, Union Health Secretary, Pharma Secretary and Dr V K Paul, Niti Aayog.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the status of availability and supply of ventilators. He noted that a real time monitoring system has been created, and directed that concerned State governments should be sensitized to use the system proactively.

REMDESIVIR SUPPLY RAMP UP

* Remdesivir production is being ramped up to provide around 74.10 lakh vials/month in May (2.5 times the output in January-February of 27-29 lakh vials/month)

* Supplies have increased 3 times in 4 days (from 67,900 vials on April 11 to over 2,06,000 vials on April 15, 2021) . which are being particularly focused on states with high caseload and high demand.

OXYGEN SUPPLY

* One lakh cylinders are being procured and they will be supplied to states soon

*. Supply mapping plan for 12 high burden states till April 30 undertaken