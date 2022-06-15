Sputnik V 97% effective against hospitalisation, says study

Hyderabad

A joint study conducted by a team of scientists, including representatives of Moscow’s City Clinical Hospital and the Gamaleya Center, shows that the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is 97 per cent effective against hospitalisation caused by the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

Vaccines, the leading peer-reviewed medical journal, has published the finding of the study , Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Gamaleya Center) announced on Monday.

The study conducted by team of scientists including representatives of Moscow’s City Clinical Hospital No. 67 named after L.A. Vorokhobov and the Gamaleya Center showed the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is 97 per cent effective against hospitalisation caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus (B.1.1.529) among those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V), Gamaleya Centre said in a release.

The study was conducted from January 11 to February 21, involving over 1,000 patients in Moscow.

Sputnik V showed high efficacy against hospitalisation at 85.9 per cent among patients vaccinated with at least one component. Efficacy among those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V) rose to 97 per cent against any cases of hospitalisation, 97.7 per cent against moderate-severe and more severe cases,’’ said the release.

The efficacy was 98.6 per cent against severe and critical cases and 99.4 per cent against critical cases, it added.

The authors said: “The study shows that vaccination with Sputnik V and Sputnik Light has a high effectiveness for protection against hospitalisation. The reduction in the severity of Covid regarding the Omicron variant was also observed. The greatest effectiveness was evident in protection against a critical course of the disease requiring patients to be admitted to the intensive care unit.”

To date, Sputnik V has been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people, and Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 countries. The Russian Direct Investment Fund invested in development and production of both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.

In India, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the brand custodian of the Sputnik vaccine.