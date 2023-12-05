Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi has become the first woman officer from the armed forces to be appointed as an Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to a Governor, lending weight to the government’s effort towards nari-shakti.

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati selected Sqn Leader Manisha Padhi, a 2015 batch Indian Air Force (IAF) Officer, as his ADC from a list of three sent to him by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) which also had names of two other male officers, said sources in Governor’s office.

“Her appointment is not just a milestone but a testament to the power of women breaking gender norms and excelling in different fields. Let’s celebrate this remarkable achievement and continue to champion women’s empowerment in every sphere,” Governor Kambhampati stated.

An Aide-De-Camp (ADC), a Fresh expression to denote personal assistant to a Governor who can be seen moving around with the Constitutional authority even on official tours. Every Governor has two ADCs, one from the armed forces and the other is a police officer. In Mizoram, the second ADC is Zonun Thara, a state police officer.

Padhi, who is on the administrative side of the IAF, was previously posted at Air Force Stations in Bidar, Pune, and lastly at Bhatinda.

The Squadron Leader is the second generation officer from Berhampur, in the Ganjam district of Odisha, having taken inspiration from her father Manoranjan Padhi, an honorary flying officer who demited office in 2020. “It’s a matter of pride for us since she is the first woman officer to become the ADC. More so, since she was able to clear the tough selection process,” Manoranjan Padhi told businessline.

But, why did she opt for it? Manoranjan said she always took up challenges in her life. “Of the two children I have, it was Manisha who opted for a career in the IAF while my son chose a civilian life and is now working in the Netherlands,” the father stated.

She graduated from CV Raman College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar, before taking up the Air Force Common Admission Test to get commissioned in 2015. Her husband Depak Singh Karki is a Major in the Indian Army and is presently posted in Punjab, Bhubaneshwar-based Manoranjan informed.