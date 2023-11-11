Southern Railway (SR) has completed operation of 50 Bharat Gaurav Trains (BGT) that showcases India’s cultural heritage and historical places covering a total of 2.26 lakh km in 415 days.

In SR, the first service of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav round trip train service was operated from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi on June 14, 2022.

The BGT service in SR has so far benefitted 24,848 tourists/pilgrims. The SR earning ₹34 crores from BGT service, says a release.

The 50th BGT “Ganga SnanaYatra‟ Diwali Special service started from Kochuveli on November 9 to Prayagraj and Varanasi.

The BGTs covered popular tourist and pilgrimage destinations including Sai Nagar Shirdi, Kashi, Prayagraj, New Delhi, Mathura, Agra, Triveni Sangam, Varanasi Temple visit (KasiViswanath, KasiVisalatchi, Annapoorani) Darshan of Sri Rama (DivyaDesam), Darshan of Sri DevarajaPerumal), Bathe in Ganges, ManasadeviMandir, Harikipauri, Akshardham and Darshan of Krishna Bhoomi, the release said.

Presently, four Registered Service Providers are operating BGTs. Including these four RSPs, there are 11 entities whose applications have been accepted as Registered Service Providers (RSPs) through BGT online portal.

The release said that M and C Property Development Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore has operated 12 trips of BGTs; Travel Times (India) P. Ltd, Chennai, has run 10 trips; IRCTC/South Zone, Chennai, 4 trips and SRMPR Global Railways Pvt. Ltd., Chennai two trips, the release said.

