There is scope for industrial investments in Sri City, a multi-purpose economic zone in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The proximity of Sri City to Tirupati, Krishnapatnam Port and Chennai has made it an ideal location for a diverse range of industries, Naidu said while interacting with the captains of Industry in the zone on Monday.

The city has all necessary infrastructure for housing colonies as well as businesses, Naidu said adding, ”We are aiming at making this the best economic zone for businesses and also trying for Golden Rating from IGBC.”

Sri City is one of India’s most coveted business destinations with investments which surpass $4.5 billion and exports which exceed $4 billion. Acknowledged as one of India’s leading business destinations, Sri City has within it a multiproduct Special Economic Zone (SEZ), a Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ), a Free Trade & Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) and an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster .

The business destination attracted investors from across the globe with 220 companies from 30 nations setting up their manufacturing operations in the Industrial Park.