Sri City Industrial units asked to close till March 31

Citing the Andhra Pradesh government’s health and medical directive issued on March 22 for lockdown till March 31, Sri City Police and Sri City Management jointly asked all the industrial units to close the plants till March-end.

However, the units manufacturing pharmaceuticals and essential commodities are exempted from the lockdown. Companies which require continuous functioning so as to run the plants need to take prior permission from the district collector, according to a statement.

In order to strictly implement the government’s decision on lockdown, the police has imposed entry restrictions for all type of vehicles at all the in-gates of the industrial park.

Apart from the industry workers, a sizeable population lives in Sri City. As the government exempted all essential services from lockdown, such services will run as usual, and they include maintenance and supply of uninterrupted power with the support of Southern Power Distribution Company, treated drinking water supply, supply of food and other essential commodities like milk, gas etc. However, personnel deployed for rendering the above services will have to undergo thorough screening before entering the industrial park.