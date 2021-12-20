Sri Lankan navy arrests 55 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 55 Indian fishermen from Ramanathapuram district and seized eight Indian fishing trawler boats on charges of poaching on Sunday.

Sri Lankan government agencies have said that the 4th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla of the Northern Naval Command took hold of 6 trawlers and arrested 43 fishermen on December 18, 2021.The incident happened near Neduntheevu (Delft Island). On December 19, 2021, the Sri Lankan Navy also arrested 12 from Mandapam and seized 2 trawlers.

The agency said that the Navy conducts regular patrol to curb illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The operation was carried out adhering to the Covid-19 protocols due to pandemic concerns, the statement said. Arrangements have also been made to hand over Indian fishermen over to the authorities concerned for legal action rapid antigen test, the statement added.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jayashankar to take steps for the immediate release of fishermen and boats in custody.

Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted, “It's condemnable that the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested our fishermen. I spoke with Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar, sent him a detailed letter and he has assured to follow it up. We'll certainly ensure our fishermen's safety & right to livelihood.”