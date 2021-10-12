Sri Ramachandra Institute gets healthcare innovation incubation centre

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) announced the inauguration of a healthcare innovation incubation centre at its campus on Tuesday.
The incubation centre ‘BioNEST Bioincubtor’ was inaugurated virtually by Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology and Chairperson, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).
Swarup said that the centre located in a medical university will help the entire spectrum of healthcare industry to translate innovative ideas into useful products and services for the patients. End users’ engagement is key in innovation with proper clinical validation. This centre should define and guide the incubatees into the regulatory pathway. The centre should also help others in the early stage of validation and help roll out their products for commercial use.
Speaking on the occasion, PV Vijayaraghavan, Vice-Chancellor said SRIHER provides the conducive ambiance of approved and accredited high quality research laboratories, testing facilities, full-fledged clinical trial division with institutional ethics committee and a 2,200 bedded tertiary hospital and 12 constituent faculties, research scholars which will be accessible to incubating entrepreneurs.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...