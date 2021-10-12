Sri Ramachandra Institute gets healthcare innovation incubation centre

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) announced the inauguration of a healthcare innovation incubation centre at its campus on Tuesday.

The incubation centre ‘BioNEST Bioincubtor’ was inaugurated virtually by Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology and Chairperson, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Swarup said that the centre located in a medical university will help the entire spectrum of healthcare industry to translate innovative ideas into useful products and services for the patients. End users’ engagement is key in innovation with proper clinical validation. This centre should define and guide the incubatees into the regulatory pathway. The centre should also help others in the early stage of validation and help roll out their products for commercial use.

Speaking on the occasion, PV Vijayaraghavan, Vice-Chancellor said SRIHER provides the conducive ambiance of approved and accredited high quality research laboratories, testing facilities, full-fledged clinical trial division with institutional ethics committee and a 2,200 bedded tertiary hospital and 12 constituent faculties, research scholars which will be accessible to incubating entrepreneurs.