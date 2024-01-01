The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has appointed Srini Chandupatla, the Co-Founder of Manjeera Digital Systems, an angel investor, and a serial entrepreneur, as the President of its Hyderabad Chapter.

Srini, who was the Vice-President of the Chapter in 2023, will take over the reins from Rashida Adenwala, with effect from January 1, 2024.

“Srini Chandupatla comes with over twenty years of global experience in building technology startup businesses. Rajesh Pagadala, Managing Director of Pagadala Constructions Private Limited and Founder and CEO Buildersmart.in has been elected Vice-President of the Chapter for 2024,” a TiE statement said on Monday.

“We are committed to continuing the mission of empowering entrepreneurs, fostering collaborations, and ensuring TiE Hyderabad remains a hub of excellence in the startup ecosystem,” Srini said.

Also read: Bengaluru to host TiE Global Summit in December 2024

The other members of the new board: Rashida Adenwala, Founder Partner, R&A Associates (Immediate Past President, TiE Hyderabad); Raj Samala (Founder and CEO of Revalsys Technologies); Raveendra Nalluri (Promoter Director of Orpine Inc); and Nandita Sethi (Founder and MD of The Entrepreneur Zone).