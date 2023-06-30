The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council assigned the responsibility to promote technical textiles from India, will soon facilitate a delegation from India to the US.

Earlier, the Council was responsible for promoting only manmade fibre textiles.

Following the new assignment, the delegation led by the Council will meet top American companies to increase exports of manmade fibre and technical textiles.

Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman, SRTEPC, said the recent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States of America would mark a “milestone” in the bilateral relationship between the two countries and would lead to significant investments in India and the development of trade.

SRTEPC was assigned the role of export promotion of technical textiles from India, in addition to Manmade fibre textiles, he said.

The Council is working on this delegation visit in consultation with the office of the Consulate General of India in Mumbai, he added.

The US is also a source of high quality raw materials like speciality yarns, aramid yarns and filter fabrics that the Indian manufacturers require of technical textiles, he said.

The US is one of India’s leading export markets for textiles and clothing.

