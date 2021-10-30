SSS Spings-Daewon JV to invest $25 million in advanced seating unit in Chennai

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
SSS Springs, a leading spring manufacturer, has partnered with Daewon, South Korea-based leading automobile seating manufacturer, to set up an advanced seating systems manufacturing facility at Sriperumbudur near Chennai under a 60:40 joint venture.
The SSS Springs-Daewon JV is the culmination of several years of partnerships in the auto-components space. Both partners expect to invest in excess of $25 million in phases in the new plant and in a R&D unit that will develop India focused products.
“The JV with Daewon is to anchor our entry into seat modules for the high-growth metro and railway sector in India, and automotive thereafter. In the next 10 years, India will build the largest number of metros in the world with over 50 cities, up from the current 10 cities with metros. The JV will be addressing a market valued at $1.6 billion+ per annum,” said Satish Machani, Chairman and Managing Director, SSS Springs.
The new plant, which will be spread over 30,000 square feet in the first phase, has bagged a significant order from a global transportation major to supply seating systems for India’s metro projects. Bengaluru-based SSS Springs already operates multiple manufacturing plants in Chennai.
Also see: Jupiter Wagons bets big on backward integration
“Daewon has been very positive on the India story for a long period of time. We were looking to translate our global leadership in the seat’s module business across rail and automotive segments to a sustainable long-term strategy for India. The JV will bring the latest technologies in terms of light weighting, design, ergonomics, safety and high-speed to the Indian market,” said Herbert Kim, Director, Daewon Corp.
India’s metro railway network covers 800 km, and is expected to add another 1,100 km in the next decade. An additional 1,000 km of metro connectivity has been proposed. By 2047, India is expected to have metro connectivity across 100 cities stretching 5,000 km, the largest in the world, surpassing China.
The joint venture is expected to cater to strong business opportunity in the metro rail segment. The advanced seating systems will be a key requirement in the near future. Seating systems will also be needed by luxury bus manufacturers and carmakers. Besides serving the domestic market, the JV is expected to offer products for exports in the coming years, it said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...