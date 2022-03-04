Stable and professional administration are key to attract investment: TN FM

If the State government is able to run a stable and professional administration, and give investors a comfort, the State can attract the kind of additional capital that is needed for investment, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The goal of a government is to provide a conducive environment for growth. That’s the job of the government. “We are not supposed to be in a lot of businesses. We are in some, but not in many. Having good institutions and a robust democracy helps us offset some of the extreme outcomes of capitalism. The job of the government is to have a fair, equitable and compassionate and social policy with a safety net for the poorest and the weakest and the most affected, he said at the CII Tamil Nadu Economic Conclave 2022 held on Friday.

‘Local governance must’

The ruling DMK has won a sweeping majority in the recently held local body elections. These polls are very important as whatever policy is set in Chennai or Delhi, at the end of the day the local self governance is where delivery happens for the last mile to the people from drinking water infrastructure and roads, waste removal and sewage. This has been an important piece of the democratic puzzle for the State, he said. “The more robust the democracy, the more likely that we will have good growth,” he said.

“Not only do we have a government that is clearly proving it can operate and administer, we have a couple of bounce back scenarios. We are all coming back from the pandemic and we have a low base effect and we are going to see relatively high growth. However, I am a bit concerned that some of that is also manifesting in high inflation but that’s something that as a State government does not have any control over, and the Union government and RBI would do what they need to do,” he said.

“Much of the world is turning away from China, and there is a natural kind of yearning for new places for investment for manufacturing and services. This is positive as well. In some sense, there is a bounce back from maladministration because the finances of Tamil Nadu deteriorated so rapidly and we have been able to make such a remarkable turnaround as this will be evident when we provide the revised estimates for the year in a couple of weeks when the budget is presented,” he said.