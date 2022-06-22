Stalemate in Maharashtra continues; Sena rebels grow in numbers 

As rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claimed the support of the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs and hinted at supporting the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he is ready to step down if the rebel MLAs demand it.

In a virtual address, Thackeray also appealed to the Shiv Sena cadre that if they feel he is unfit to be the head of the party he will quit the post as well.

‘Covid-19 positive’

“Even today I am telling you even if one of the MLAs comes forward and tells me that Uddhav Thackeray should not remain in the CM’s chair, I am ready to resign from the post of the Chief Minister. If you don’t have trust in me, after this FB live I am shifting from Varsha (the official residence of Maharashtra CM) to Matoshree (the Thackery family’s home),” he said.

He also confirmed that he is Covid-19 positive and undergoing treatment.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that he has the support of 50 MLAs. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the State Assembly and if the majority of them join Shinde, he might claim that his faction is the Shiv Sena. In that case, Uddhav Thackeray will have a long battle in his hands to retaining the party title, symbol, and existence.

Rebels claim majority

Speaking to reporters Shinde said, “I have 40 MLAs with me and another 10 will be joining.” He added, “I do not want to criticise anyone. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray”.

Meanwhile, Shinde moved from Surat to the north-eastern hub of Guwahati on Wednesday with his supporter MLAs. The rebel MLAs wrote to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that Eknath Shinde is still the legislature party leader of the Shiv Sena. Earlier Uddhav Thackeray had sacked him from the post.

The State cabinet meeting on Wednesday did not discuss any political issue including the recommendation to dissolve the State Assembly said Nitin Raut, Senior Congress leader and Power Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government.