The stalemate over a discussion between agitating junior doctors and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued even after a delegation of the doctors on Saturday evening reached her residence in Kolkata to hold talks over their five-point demands, including justice for their colleague who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital.

The stalemate over the much-awaited discussion continued as the government stuck to its stand that live streaming of the crucial meeting was not possible. The government also stated that the student delegation could not make video recordings of the proposed meeting.

A 30-member delegation of junior doctors reached Banerjee’s residence in the city’s Kalighat area after getting an invite from the Chief Minister to discuss their demands. However, due to the continued standoff between the doctors and the government over the live streaming and videography of the talks, the group of doctors stayed put outside Banerjee’s residence for hours amid heavy rains.

Amid rising tensions over the proposed meeting, the Chief Minister came out from his residence and appealed to the doctors to enter her home to have a discussion. She, however, made it clear that live streaming of the discussion would not be possible as the matter was Sub judice.

The doctors pointed out that live streaming was necessary as common people were also an important part of their agitation.

“I appeal to you to kindly come and have a discussion. Please do not drench in rain. Live streaming is not possible as the Supreme Court is hearing the case. We (the government) will make a video recording of the meet and after the Supreme Court’s approval we can share it with you. For today’s discussion we can have signed minutes of the meeting,” Banerjee said.

At the end of Saturday’s standoff, agitating junior doctors accused the government of “mistreating” them.

“It was mentioned in our mail that we want transparency during the discussion. Today, we are very very disheartened by the way we are treated. We accepted the government’s stand that live streaming and videography of the meeting are not possible. We accepted the chief minister’s suggestion of having minutes of the meeting. But eventually, we were told that it was too late for a discussion tonight,” a member of the doctors’ delegation said.

“Why is it late? We have been agitating for our demands for over 30 days. We are agitating day and night-- under the scorching sun or in heavy rains. It is not late for holding such an important talk. We are very disheartened,” he added.

Notably, earlier in the day, the agitating junior doctors sent Banerjee an email to discuss their demands after she made a surprise visit to the site where they were protesting. The Chief Minister assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

“I came to meet you as your ‘Didi’, not as the chief minister. I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty,” she said and urged the protesting doctors to return to work.

The five-point demands of the doctors included justice for the rape and murder case victim, resignation of the Kolkata Police chief and a safe environment at workplaces.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday exhorted junior doctors of the government hospitals and associated medical colleges to return to work by 5 pm Tuesday, failing which the State government could initiate action against them.

The body of the on-duty junior doctor was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage, with protesters from various walks of life taking out rallies, seeking justice for the deceased medico.