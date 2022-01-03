News

Stalin inaugurates Covid vaccination camp for children

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 03, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM urges people to get vaccinated even as Omicron cases are rising

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Covid vaccination camp for children aged 15 to 18 at a girl’s high school in the city.

Stalin urged people at the function to get vaccinated even as the number of Coronavirus cases in the State has been increasing in the last few days. Vaccination provides increases immunity against the virus, he said.

He also urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to prevent themselves from getting infected.

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 33,46,000 children are eligible for vaccination of which Chennai accounts for 3,19,400 children followed by 1,61,300 children in Coimbatore and 1,41,300 children in Madurai.

Published on January 03, 2022

Omicron
vaccines and immunisation
Tamil Nadu
