Stalin urges Centre to establish the second AIIMS in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya to expedite the construction and establishment of AIIMS hospital at Madurai, establish new government medical colleges in six districts and establish a second AIIMS hospital in the State in Coimbatore.

In a memorandum, the Chief Minister requested the minister to allow the State to fill all professional seats, including MBBS/BDS/AYUSH courses, on the basis of Class XII marks alone.

On AIIMS hospital at Madurai, Stalin said the Executive Director, AIIMS, Madurai has proposed to set up a new medical college (50 seats) under AIIMS Madurai from February/March 2022. The Health Ministry is requested to form a dedicated team of officers with adequate financial and administrative powers to finaliase and commence the construction work.

The State government’s policy is to establish one government medical college in each district in a phased manner. In Tamil Nadu, 25 government medical colleges are functioning in 21 Districts and 11 new medical colleges are being established in 11 Districts under the centrally sponsored scheme.

At present, there are no government medical colleges in the districts of Ranipet, Thirupattur, Kancheepurm, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Myladuthurai. Establishment of new medical colleges with hospitals in the six districts will benefit the people especially the rural people.

The Chief Minister requested the minister to sanction the same under the centrally sponsored schemes with 60:40 share by Centre and State government. The total cost towards building and equipment for non-recurring expenditure for six medical colleges will be around ₹2,400 crore, the memorandum added.

On establishing AIIMS at Coimbatore, Stalin said such a facility in a western district or delta district of Tamil Nadu will further enhance the quality of tertiary care in these regions. It is requested that a second AIIMS for Tamil Nadu may be sanctioned to Coimbatore. The State government will provide the required land for the establishment of AIIMS, the memorandum said.

Stalin also requested Mandaviya for an increase of 20 per cent in allocation to the State under the National Health Mission. .