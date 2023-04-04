Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Tuesday, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to exclude the Delta region in the state from the coal bidding process to protect the interests of the farmers.

“It is unfortunate that the Ministry of Coal has proceeded unilaterally with no consultation with the States in such a sensitive matter,” according to a copy of Stalin’s letter to the Prime Minister.

“Neither was the concurrence of the Government of Tamil Nadu obtained prior to the floating of the tender nor was the State Government even consulted in this matter,” he added.

Mining blocks

Out of the 101 blocks put up for auction across the country by the Coal Ministry, three – East of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti, and Vadaseri — are in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said all three of these mining blocks fall in the fertile part of the Cauvery Delta in the State and mining projects have the potential to cause considerable disquiet in the Cauvery Delta areas of Tamil Nadu which constitutes the main food-producing area for the State.

Quoting sections of Tamil Nadu Protected Agriculture Zone Development Act, 2020 that prohibited “exploration, drilling and extraction of oil and natural gas including coal-bed methane, shale gas and other similar hydrocarbons,” Stalin said that even if the tender process is conducted and a successful bidder is identified, it would not be possible to take up the mining project. Hence, the auction process is a wasteful exercise in so far as the identified blocks in Tamil Nadu are concerned.

He also made a request that in the future, the State governments are consulted by the concerned Ministries at the Centre before such public notifications are issued.