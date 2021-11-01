Stalin writes to PM to release funds under MGNREGS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In a letter, Stalin brought to Prime Minister Modi's attention the issue of delay in payment of wages under MGNREGS, which is one of the largest social security programmes that provides a maximum of 100 days of unskilled manual work as guaranteed employment in a financial year to households in rural areas.

The entire amount of ₹3,524.69 crore released from Government of India to Tamil Nadu during FY 2021-22 has been fully utilised by crediting into the workers' account up to September, 2021. Since then, no further funds have been released towards providing wages by Government of India, which led to the wage liability of ₹1,178.12 crore up to November 1.

MGNREGS is considered as a stable livelihood opportunity in rural areas and the delay in wage payment is causing hardship to many rural households

“Hence, funds towards wage payments may be released immediately particularly considering the festival season. I am sure that you would appreciate the fairness of my request and will act upon it favourably,” the letter said.