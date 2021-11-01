Stalin writes to PM to release funds under MGNREGS

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
In a letter, Stalin brought to Prime Minister Modi's attention the issue of delay in payment of wages under MGNREGS, which is one of the largest social security programmes that provides a maximum of 100 days of unskilled manual work as guaranteed employment in a financial year to households in rural areas.
The entire amount of ₹3,524.69 crore released from Government of India to Tamil Nadu during FY 2021-22 has been fully utilised by crediting into the workers' account up to September, 2021. Since then, no further funds have been released towards providing wages by Government of India, which led to the wage liability of ₹1,178.12 crore up to November 1.
Also read: How MGNREGS turned lifeline for rural India during the pandemic
MGNREGS is considered as a stable livelihood opportunity in rural areas and the delay in wage payment is causing hardship to many rural households
“Hence, funds towards wage payments may be released immediately particularly considering the festival season. I am sure that you would appreciate the fairness of my request and will act upon it favourably,” the letter said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...