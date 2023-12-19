The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has expressed concerns regarding the insufficient security arrangements at Centrally Protected Monuments (CPMs) across the country. Out of the 3693 CPMs, security guards are currently stationed at only 248 sites, constituting less than 6.7 percent of the total.

The Standing Committee, in its report, stated, “with dismay that out of the total requirement of 7000 personnel for protection of Monuments, the Government could provide only 2578 security personnel at 248 locations due to budgetary constraints.” The committee emphasised that budgetary limitations should not compromise the safeguarding of our cultural heritage.

Last week, ‘Three Hundred Sixty-Third Report on the Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations of the Committee contained in its Three Hundred Twenty-Fourth Report’ on ‘Issues relating to Untraceable Monuments and Protection of Monuments in India’, was presented in both Houses.

IIT expertise

In response to these concerns, the government has said that it had a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT) to address the issue. An MoU has been signed, and IIT will provide expertise in the areas of security and surveillance for monuments, sites, museums, and offices. A dedicated team of experts will conduct a thorough analysis, proposing short, medium, and long-term security solutions.

“The recommendations of the committee are duly noted for exploring feasibility,” assured the Ministry, acknowledging the need for a comprehensive approach. The ministry stated that it would address the identified security challenges and explore the feasibility of the committee’s recommendations.

The committee recommended a substantial increase in budget allocation for the appointment of 7000 personnel to protect monuments. It urged the Ministry/ASI to reevaluate the budgetary allocation for safeguarding CPMs, stressing the need for additional funds to ensure the basic protection of these cultural treasures.

Furthermore, the committee suggested involving local Panchayats and police in monument safeguarding, proposing potential amendments to the AMASR Act if necessary.