Due to the rain deficit situation in certain districts, the State cabinet has approved the declaration of drought in 40 talukas during the initial phase of this Kharif season. Urgent requests will be made to the central government for the necessary assistance to address the drought situation.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have instructed the cabinet sub-committee, chaired by the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, to promptly decide on declaring a drought-like situation in the remaining talukas where rainfall has been insufficient. Appropriate concessions will be provided to these regions, with decisions regarding assistance in the second phase.

During the cabinet meeting, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department presented the crop water situation, considering mandatory indices and effective indices as per the provisions of the Drought Management Code 2016.

This year, there has been a 13.4 per cent decrease in rainfall compared to the total average and rabi sowing has also commenced slowly. The Agriculture Department reported that 12 per cent of sowing has been completed so far.