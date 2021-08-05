News

Resumption of Mumbai local trains likely for the general public: Thackeray

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on August 05, 2021

Says people should support govt efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, said that the State is considering the demand to resume local trains for the general public in Mumbai. He added that the government will take a call on the popular demand, but people should support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Thackeray was speaking at the inauguration of a new municipal building in Mumbai. He said that the government will take any decision about local trains with “responsibility”.

The suburban train services in Mumbai are considered the lifeline of the metropolis. Services were suspended for the general public in April following the second Covid-19 wave. Currently, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

