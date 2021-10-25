‘State governments to set stock limits for edible oils’

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala along with 14 States are likely to issue stock limit order for edible oils in line with the suggestion by the Centre. Uttar Pradesh has already issued an order.

On Monday, a meeting was held between the Centre and States to discuss ways and means to ensure further easing of edible oil prices. It was attended by 23 States. It was called to review the action taken on the stock limit order on edible oil prices. According to a statement issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana have already submitted the proposal and imposition of Stock limit is expected shortly.

States initiate process

“Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, UT of Chandigarh have initiated the process of fixing stock limits and will soon notify relevant limits for different classes,” the statement said while adding that Uttar Pradesh has taken a lead in issuing a stock limit order on October 12 which will soften the prices.

Consumption pattern

Further, it mentioned that chairing the meeting, Joint Secretary in DFPD, Partha S Das stressed that the stock limit has to be notified by each State/UT based on their consumption pattern.

“The Centre directed all States/UTs to ensure that the consumers get the benefit of Centre’s initiatives on stock limit of edible oils,” the statement said.

On October 10, the DFPD imposed stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds up to March 31, next year. Accordingly, the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2021 was issued with immediate effect. Also, future trading in mustard oil and oilseeds was suspended on the NCDEX.

Exemptions allowed

However, some exemptions to the stock limits are allowed. For example, if an exporter is able to demonstrate that the whole or part of the stock of edible oils and edible oilseeds are meant for exports, the to that extent the stock will be exempted. Same will be applicable for importers, if the stocks are sourced from imports.

In case, the stocks held by respective legal entities are higher than the prescribed limits then they shall declare the same on the DFPD portal and bring it to the prescribed stock limits as decided by the State/UT administration where it is conducting its business, within 30 days of the issue of such notification by the said authorities.

The statement mentioned that the DFPD is closely monitoring the prices of edible oils and its availability to the consumers. This is especially important in the context of the upcoming festival season in which demand of edible oils will increase..