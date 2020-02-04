State Govt plans to replicate Guwahati’s food industries cluster in North Karnataka

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Karnataka plans to emulate Guwahati’s food-based product packaging industries cluster in north Karnataka.
Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, along with Industries Department officials visited the Guwahati cluster to study the model and obtain information about establishing a similar cluster in north Karnataka.
The Ministerial delegation studied the operations at the industrial units of Ujala, Margo, among others.
Shettar invited investors from Assam to take part in ‘Invest Karnataka Hubballi 2020’ meet to be held on February 14 and invest in the Hubballi-Dharwad region.
Interacting with businessmen and investors, at an event organised by FICCI Karnataka Chapter and Invest Karnataka Forum, where the Guwahati Management Association Members were present, Shettar said: “The State government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is dedicated to making Karnataka top investor-friendly State and the new industrial policy is being framed in this direction. There is an industry-friendly environment in the State, especially in Hubballi-Dharwad. The government has provided necessary facilities needed for the establishment of FMCG cluster in these regions.”
“The State government has been introducing policies in favour of new businesses and investments. It will be introducing schemes to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in two and three-tier cities. The upcoming Invest Karnataka Hubballi is another step in this regard,” he added.
The Minister appealed to the businessmen of Guwahati to take part in the investors’ meet and to take stock of the ample opportunities available in North Karnataka.
Talking about State governments initiatives and the new industrial policy, the Minister said government is keen to push public-private partnership to develop industrial sector. The entrepreneurs and investors will be provided all-round support to invest in Hubballi-Dharwad.
“Karnataka has a GDP of $216 billion and is growing at over 9.6 per cent annually. The State provides a competitive environment for production with international standards and there are ample opportunities for investment too,” he said.
“It is one of the top three States for foreign direct investment (FDI) and stood second in exports in the year 2018-19. The State is well-known as the hub for automobiles, electric vehicles, aerospace and defence, engineering and machine tools, electronics, information technology and biotechnology,” he added.
Quoting the World Bank report, Shettar said: “Bengaluru is the fourth-best city for investment in the country. The government is committed to simplify business activities and make Karnataka the most investment-friendly state.”
He requested the investors and entrepreneurs from Guwahati to consider the advantages and come forward to invest in the State.
