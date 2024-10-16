Duo of Ishaan Yewale & Harshita Jain from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies emerged winner in the state round ‘RBI90Quiz’ organised by the Reserve Bank of India as part of its celebration to mark 90th year of its operations, Team from Maulana Azad Medical College and Sri Venkateswara College secured second and third places, respectively. Prizes for the top three teams are of ₹2 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh, and ₹1 lakh, respectively. The winning team will now compete in the Zonal round, which will take place between November 21, and December 4. The national final will be held at Mumbai in December.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit