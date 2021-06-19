States asked to take strict action against those assault healthcare professionals

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Home Ministry on Saturday asked States and Union Territories to initiate strict action against those who assault health care workers, including fasttracking cases filed against them and invoking provisions under the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act 2020.
In a letter written to Chief Secretaries of the States and Administrators of the UTs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also urged them to keep a close watch on any objectionable content on social media that would exacerbate such attacks on the medical personnel. The letter also said such measures should be taken on priority and the administration should proactively engage with medical fraternity to assuage their concerns.
In many parts of the country, there have been a number of attacks on health care workers during the second wave of Covid pandemic, which saw a spurt in deaths as well as an unprecedented rush for hospital beds. The India Medical Association, which represents most members of allopathic doctors in the country, held protest meetings in all across the country to condemn such attacks as well as urge the governments to initiate strict actions against culprits.
Stating that any threat or assault on doctors or health care professionals would dampen the morale of the health workforce, Bhalla said the Ministry had issued several advisories in the past to the States and UTs to take remedial measures to check recurrence of such incidents. The steps suggested included providing adequate security at health care facilities at Covid-designated hospitals, deployment of quick response police teams at vulnerable locations, restricted and controlled entry to hospitals as well as setting up facilitation centres to provide information.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
The first ever World Test Championship is on, and we have a quiz on the longest cricket format — Test cricket
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...