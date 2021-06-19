States asked to take strict action against those assault healthcare professionals

The Home Ministry on Saturday asked States and Union Territories to initiate strict action against those who assault health care workers, including fasttracking cases filed against them and invoking provisions under the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act 2020.

In a letter written to Chief Secretaries of the States and Administrators of the UTs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also urged them to keep a close watch on any objectionable content on social media that would exacerbate such attacks on the medical personnel. The letter also said such measures should be taken on priority and the administration should proactively engage with medical fraternity to assuage their concerns.

In many parts of the country, there have been a number of attacks on health care workers during the second wave of Covid pandemic, which saw a spurt in deaths as well as an unprecedented rush for hospital beds. The India Medical Association, which represents most members of allopathic doctors in the country, held protest meetings in all across the country to condemn such attacks as well as urge the governments to initiate strict actions against culprits.

Stating that any threat or assault on doctors or health care professionals would dampen the morale of the health workforce, Bhalla said the Ministry had issued several advisories in the past to the States and UTs to take remedial measures to check recurrence of such incidents. The steps suggested included providing adequate security at health care facilities at Covid-designated hospitals, deployment of quick response police teams at vulnerable locations, restricted and controlled entry to hospitals as well as setting up facilitation centres to provide information.