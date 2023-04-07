New Delhi

The Power Ministry has said that States which adhere to financial discipline, in terms of clearing outstanding dues of power generation companies (Gencos), will be accorded priority in generating capacity from the pool of un-allocated quota in Central Generating Stations (CGSs).

Generally, the Ministry allocates power generation capacity to States and Union Territories (UTs) from its pool of un-allocated quota in Central Generating Stations (CGSs).

In an order, the Ministry said “Priority will be given to allocation of such power from un-allocated quota to such States which adhere to financial discipline and refrain from imposition of tax or duties on flow of power to other States.”

Criteria

Subsequently, whenever a request is received from a State or UT for allocation of power from the un-allocated quota of CGS, the centre will examine whether the State or UT has created any regulatory assets or has made timely payment of subsidy declared in the consumer tariffs by the State government to distribution utilities, it added.

“Whether any tax or cess has been imposed by the State concerned particularly on Hydro power or on renewable energy projects which has the potential to obstruct inter-state flow of electricity. Allocation of power to a State or UT would be strongly disincentivised if it is found violative in any of the above criteria,” the order warned.

As per government guidelines for allocation of power, 15 per cent power from the CGS is kept under un-allocated power quota, which is allocated by the Central government to the needy States to meet the requirement of power of the consumers.

Analysts said the move is expected to encourage States to clear their dues on time to get access to electricity on priority basis, which could be crucial during peak summer months when power demand is the highest.

Besides, the order is to check instances of States not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load shedding. At the same time, they are also selling power in the power exchange at a high price.

Discom dues

With the implementation of the Electricity (LPS and Related Matters) Rules, 2022, an improvement has been seen in the recovery of outstanding dues. Against legacy dues of ₹1,38,378 crore as on June 3, 2022, 13 States and UTs have timely paid instalment of ₹47,317 crore (8 EMIs). Besides, 20 States/ UTs reported to have no outstanding dues.

As of February 2023, the balance legacy dues (after payment of 8 EMIs) stood at ₹91,061 crore, while the current dues (excluding disputed and before default trigger date) are ₹28,449 crore, as per the data provided by the Minister in the lower house.

