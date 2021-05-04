States lift 5.88 lakh tonnes of grains under PMGKAY

As many 28 States and Union Territories have so far lifted 5.88 lakh tonnes of foodgrains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), an official statement said on Tuesday.

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have lifted the grains meant for May, Lakshadweep completed it for both May and June months.

Under the PMGKAY scheme, resumed after a gap of five months as the second Covid-19 wave hit the country, the government plans to give 5 kg of rice and wheat free of cost to 80 crore Indians eligible under the National Food Security Act for the months of May and June.

PTI adds: In a statement, the Food Ministry said that the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) has already positioned sufficient foodgrains in all states and UTs for the successful implementation of the scheme.

Further, the ministry said the states have also been advised to encourage migrant NFSA beneficiaries to use the facility of portability under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan.

The cost of free foodgrains distribution under the scheme is being borne by the Central Government.

The additional grains given for free under PMGKAY to NFSA beneficiaries is over and above the existing monthly entitlement of 5 kg grains per person.