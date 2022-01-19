States prepare for multiple peaks of Omicron-induced wave 

Even as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus takes its toll across the world, India prepares to see multiple peaks across the States.

While authorities in Mumbai, that has been seeing a dip in cases, indicated that matters were “ünder control” and Kerala warned those spreading false propoganda against vaccination, Andhra Pradesh slashed prices on RTPCR tests to Rs 350.

This on a day when India reported 2,82,970 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours up to Wednesday morning, making it the highest addition of daily cases in the third wave. The country also reported 441 deaths in the same period, besides 8,961 Omicron cases. India’s vaccine tally stood at over 69 lakh on Wednesday at 8.30 pm.

Among the States that reported Covid-19 cases on Wednesday evening, Gujarat reported 20,966 new cases (as against 17,119 the previous day) and 12 deaths (10). Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh also continued to witness a sharp growth. The State reported 10,057 new positive cases on Wednesday on testing 41,713 samples in different parts of the State. Seven patients have succumbed to the viral infection, taking the total number of people who have died due to the infection to 14,522 so far.

The AP government also issued an order reducing RTPCR test prices to Rs 350 from Rs 499. “In view of the increased availability of PPE and test kits in the market and competition among manufacturers of kits, the cost of reagents and kits has come down,” the government order said.

Continuing to show a decline in cases, Mumbai reported 6,032 new cases, a marginal decrease from Tuesday’s 6,149, reports said. The number of deaths however increased to 12 , from seven the previous day. Other States were still to report their daily cases at the time of going to press.