States raise the pitch on curbing inbound travel from Omicron-affected countries

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The call for curbs, if not a complete ban, on flights from South Africa seems to be rising, with States expressing concern over tracking international passengers as the highly-virulent Omicron variant of Covid-19 gets reported from several countries.
Even as the Karnataka government repeated its call to the Centre to bar entry of visitors from Omicron-affected countries, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern over tracking international passengers who may land at airports outside the State and travel in by domestic flights, road or rail. State authorities were planning to bring this up with the Prime Minister. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called for a ban on flights from the affected countries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend a travel ban, but its latest technical paper said that the overall global risk related to Omicron was “very high”.
Administrators said their concern on international travel stemmed from details still emerging on Omicron and whether Covid-19 vaccines and treatments like monoclonal antibodies would be effective against it. A Union Health Ministry source said the Government was reviewing the guidelines and a fresh advisory can be expected any time.
Several countries, including Japan, Israel, and Singapore, have brought in complete or measured curbs on inbound travel from Omicron-affected counties. India, though, has stopped short of doing so. Late on Sunday, the Centre further tightened travel guidelines, effective December 1. International travellers are now required to have 14-day travel details and upload a negative RT-PCR test report. India was planning to open up international travel from December 15.
Epidemiologist Raman Gangakhedkar, formerly with the Indian Council of Medical Research, told BusinessLine that the pandemic had shown that the world was but a global village. The need is to have stringent surveillance, testing and genome sequencing strategies in place and to manage every Covid-19-positive traveller as a potential Omicron case.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...