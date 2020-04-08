States told to adopt e-pass solution system to monitor issuing of passes to companies

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
In a bid to streamline supply chains of essential goods, the Consumer Affairs Ministry has advised State governments to adopt e-pass solution system to issue and monitor passes to companies that have nation-wide supply chains.
It has also sent a suggested list of FMCG, retail and e-commerce companies that are involved in nation-wide supply chain of essential goods to all the State governments. It has also urged local authorities to facilitate availability of workers at factories, warehouses and for distribution and transportation purposes.
In a letter written by Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs Ministry, to Chief Secretaries of all State Governments, the Ministry has advised States to designate nodal officers to issue authorisation letters to companies that have nation wide supply chains of essential goods. He said the state nodal officers should work with the State Police for co-ordination with local police authorities. Sources said that States have begun nominating nodal officers. States have been advised to use e-pass solution system, which has been developed by Consumer Affairs Ministry in collaboration with E-Gov Foundation.
The list includes 63 names of the suggested companies that should be given authorisation letters by nodal officers. FMCG players that make packaged food and hygiene products such as HUL, Nestle India, Dabur India, Reckitt Benckiser, Cargill India, ITC Ltd, PepsiCo India, Johnson & Johnson, Jyothy Laboratories, Britannia, Adani Wilmar, Tata Consumer, P&G India, Parle Agro and Patanjali Ayurved, are part of the list. It also includes names of leading organised retail chains such as Walmart India, Metro Cash & Carry, D-Mart, Spencer besides e-commerce majors such as Flipkart, Amazon, Zomato and Swiggy.
Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart said, the proposed solution to adopt online e-pass for mobility of essential service by the Consumer Affairs Ministry has the potential to break down the bottlenecks and ensure smooth movement of goods in the supply chain. “While we wait to see more details on the adoption & implementation by the States for movement of products within the States/City and also inter-States, we strongly believe that technology and e-commerce can both play an essential role in serving the nation as consumers remain indoors and practice social distancing,” he said adding that Flipkart is mobilising all possible resources and exploring several collaborations to ensure delivery of essential supplies to consumers.
A spokesperson for ITC said the company is making efforts to ensure that the supply chain functions smoothly across the country despite the challenges of manpower shortages and non-availability of trucks. Key FMCG companies that make essential goods such as ITC have received approvals from a number of State authorities to make essential goods but they are operating with reduced workforce and restricted number of hours in line with local government directive.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...