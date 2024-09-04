India’s Health Ministry has sought an action taken report from State governments and Union Territories on the steps taken to enhance security and safety measures in hospitals and other medical institutions for doctors and healthcare workers.

The action taken report is to be submitted, with the Ministry, by September 10.

The rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata’s State-owned RG Kar Medical College and Hospital sparked-off country-wide protests including by doctors who demanded better working conditions and safety when on-duty.

Amid mass protests and following a Supreme Court order, the Union Health Ministry swung into action identifying immediate short-to-medium term steps to be taken to improve working conditions. A host of suggestions have been made by the ministry.

Major suggestions

Suggestions to be implemented include identification of high risk establishments, security audits, focus on high risk areas, CCTV surveillance, integration with local police, technical training of security personnel, setting up of internal security committees in hospitals, background checks of all contractual workers and those employed at the hospitals, bereavement protocols, deployment of patient facilitators and deployment of trained personnel to man help-desks.

In a letter to the State governments, the Union Health Secretary, Apurba Chandra, said, some States have already initiated additional measures over and above those suggested by the ministry.

“....all States and Union Territories are requested to take an action taken report of the immediate / short term remedial measures already initiated as well as appropriate action taken before September 10,” the Health Secretary wrote in his letter.