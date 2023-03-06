The status of Indian women in the various economic activities in the country seemed to have improved going by the various studies and surveys released on Monday. While the number of women fund managers in the mutual fund industry has seen a quantum jump according to a report by Morningstar India, another study showed 35 per cent increase in jobs for women candidates in February 2023 when compared to same period last year.

A study by a real estate consultant show more women are now buying property for investment. As per the survey done by Anarock, the ratio of women buying properties for end-use and investment has changed from the previous survey.

From the perspective of assets managed across various asset classes, women managed ₹1.43-lakh crore of equity asset class, followed by ₹1.29-lakh crore of asset allocation, while fixed income and liquid funds accounted ₹88,335 crore and ₹80,093 crore. Other schemes added up for ₹1,534 crore.

In terms of performance, the Morningstar India reports show that of the total open-end assets managed by women fund managers, 82 per cent of the AUM outperformed the peer group average on a one-year basis, 93 per cent of the AUM outperformed on a three-year basis, and 99 per cent of the AUM outperformed on a five-year basis.

The survey by Anarock also finds that gold has lost its sheen even as real estate has gained favour for women investors. At least 65 per cent women homebuyers now prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20 per cent favouring the stock markets. Just 8 per cent of women respondents favour gold, and 7 per cent prefer FDs.

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group, says, “Over the last decade, women have emerged as a major residential real estate buyer segment, especially in the urban centres. Their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends - from bigger homes, ready-to-move properties to specific budgets, they know exactly what they want. And like millennials, their preferences now influence the supply that developers put on the market.”

According to online hiring trends by foundit (formerly Monster), the IT/BPO sector holds the greatest share of available opportunities for women, at 36 per cent, reflecting the growing awareness of gender parity in the workplace.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit said, “There have been many economic success stories of women in the last 50 years, but one of the biggest has been the stride they have made in the labour market. Female workers have shown themselves to be hard-working, creative, collaborative and highly competitive. Women leaders worldwide have made headlines for how well they managed to stay afloat in times of great crisis. But there is still work to be done and miles to walk. There is a radical need for increasing women participation in the workforce across all sectors if we were to achieve our dream of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar nation. At foundit, 34% of the total workforce comprise women and this is certainly a growing number. Companies need to innovate their work modes to ensure flexibility, actively work to foster an inclusive workplace, and ensure that diversity extends beyond their hiring pamphlet. ”