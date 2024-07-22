The usage of plastic utensils has gone up significantly with people turning to this cheaper option. Consequently, landfills are brimming with plastic waste, creating an environmental hazard.

An interesting initiative, started during a State-wide eye-testing programme by the Telangana government in 2022 in Siddhipet district of Telangana, the Steel Bank idea revolves around the challenge of managing plastic waste, particularly disposable utensils.

The eye-testing was aimed at screening all the people in the State for eye health and provide them with glasses, if need be, and recommend them for further tests for other ocular issues.

Hundreds of medical camps were conducted, with each camp being manned by at least 15-20 staff. Providing food for these employees obviously meant use of plastics (plates, spoons, glasses etc). “Here comes the idea of a Steel Bank, where the staff are provided with steel utensils instead of those made with plastics,” the Economic Survey for 2024-25 has said.

Reduce plastic usage

This has helped drastically reduce plastic usage and, thus, plastic waste. It helped increase community awareness regarding the adverse effects of plastic consumption, such as cancerous and digestive issues due to indirect consumption of micro-plastics.

This also helped self-help groups and gram panchayats earn additional incomes.

“The key outcome has been reduced plastic waste collection, dumping and burning, with an expected reduction of 6-8 kg of plastic waste per event and 28 quintals per month,” it said.

What started as a small intervention at a village level in Telangana, this initiative generated huge interest and has been replicated by local bodies in different States.