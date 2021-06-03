Steel companies hike prices by ₹4,000 a tonne

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Steel companies increased have increased hot-rolled and cold-rolled coil prices to close the gap between the domestic and import prices even as the local demand remained weak due to Covid-induced lockdown across States.
Hot rolled steel prices were increased by ₹4,000 a tonne to ₹70,000 while that of cold rolled was hiked by ₹ 5,000 to ₹85,000 a tonne, sources said.
The present hike comes on the back of ₹5,500 a tonne increase in two instalments last month.
Despite the series of hikes, domestic steel prices are still at a discount of 10 per cent to the landed cost of imports, said a steel company executive.
However, he added that this might be the last hike in India as China’s domestic and export prices have corrected sharply in the last fortnight, posing a risk to regional prices.
In fact, HRC prices in India have rallied by ₹14,000 a tonne since March-end. The rally in steel price comes even as the demand in April has fallen by 23 per cent at 6.78 million tonnes compared to March.
Crude steel output in April was down 17 per cent month-on-month at 8.3 mt as steel companies diverted oxygen for medical purposes. The demand and production are expected to come down further in May as most of the steel consuming industries have shut their operations due to strict lockdown announced by different states.
Steel consumption is likely fall in June quarter when compared with the March quarter due to the second Covid wave.
Steel companies have been relying on export market to beat the weak demand in India. Last month, China cracked whips on speculator for taking prices to dizzying heights.
Following this, steel price in China has already fallen by 17 per cent from its recent peaks to $867 tonnes. With the fall in prices in China, global steel prices are expected to fall putting pressure on Indian companies.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...