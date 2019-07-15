Steel exports fall 34% to 6.36 mt in 2018-19

The country’s total steel exports fell 34 per cent in 2018-19 to 6.36 million tonne (MT) compared to the preceding fiscal, Parliament was informed on Monday.

“In comparison to 2017-18 (9.62 million tonnes), India’s total steel export has declined by 34 per cent in 2018-19 and stood at 6.36 million tonnes,” Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. He also informed the house that the government has taken appropriate measures such as anti-dumping and countervailing duties in order to protect the domestic industry from unfair external competition.

“Government has also notified 53 Steel and Steel Product (Quality Control) Orders which is applicable for both domestic production as well as imports,” he said. The Steel Quality Control Order are implemented in the public interest for protection of human, animal and plant, safety of environment, prevention of unfair trade practices and national security, he added. He also said that trade related issues are a part of ongoing economic relationship discussion between India and the US.