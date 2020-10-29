Steel maker Posco meets AP CM, expresses interest to invest

Representatives of South Korea’s leading steel manufacturer POSCO have called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday and expressed their willingness to invest in the State.

The Chief Minister said the industrial policy of the State is transparent and encourages investors for industrial development. The natural resources will help industries and also help for industrial development in the state, he added

POSCO India group Chairman, Managing Director Sung-Lae Chun, Chief Financing Officer Goo Young An, Senior General Manager Jung Le Park and other officers were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.