Sterling and Wilson Solar begins construction of 200 MW Solar Project in Australia

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a solar EPC solutions provider, has started construction of a 200 MW solar project in Australia. The turnkey solar EPC project is being developed by Lightsource BP, an independent company in the funding, development, acquisition and management of solar PV projects.
The Wellington Solar Farm is a solar photovoltaic (PV) independent power project (IPP) being constructed on 490 Ha of land, north-east of the town of Wellington in New South Wales and the project is planned to be commissioned by December 2020, the company said In a statement.
Once operational, the plant will produce enough solar energy to power 70,000 homes, and save 336,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, which is the equivalent of taking 121,580 cars off the road.
Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited said, “Australia is one of the most promising markets for Solar, with around 5.2 per cent of Australia’s total electrical energy production generating from Solar. We had been following the market for over a few years and wanted to get in at the right time with a right project. We are delighted to work with Lightsource BP on the Wellington Solar project.”
“This will be one of the larger and significant projects being built in Australia. We will leverage from our recent acquisition of GCo Solar in Australia which has executed solar projects for major developers,” he added.
Sterling and Wilson Solar has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 8.8 GW of high performing solar power projects in various geographies.
