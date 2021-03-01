STL wins deals worth $100 million in Middle East and Africa

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL), an integrator of data networks, has won new deals and extension of existing contracts worth $100 million from telecom companies in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA). Following the deals, the company’s order book has increased to ₹11,300 crore.
These multi-year, multi-million dollar deals range from optical connectivity solutions to network solutions, the company said in a statement.
“STL is building solutions to empower its customers in the MEA region for optical connectivity and network software, enabling FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) and 5G deployments. We are proud to be a part of the progress of the Middle East and Africa. With our deep technology expertise and growing talent base, we will continue to deliver on the full potential of digital networks, providing enhanced experiences to consumers and businesses alike,” Sandeep Girotra, Global Sales Head at STL said.
One large scale deal is with a leading telco in the UAE to advance its 5G, 4G and FTTx network infrastructure through STL’s Opticonn solutions, including onshore logistics and warehousing. Another multi-million dollar partnership has been formed with the leading telecommunications group in North Africa. This telco will use STL’s digital billing solutions.
With these deals across MEA, STL has built an order book of over $100 million in the region.
Since mid-2020, Tier-I telcos in the MEA region had been investing heavily in building digital networks. STL has been expanding its presence in the region with its 5G-ready Opticonn and software solutions.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...