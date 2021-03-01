STL wins deals worth $100 million in Middle East and Africa

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL), an integrator of data networks, has won new deals and extension of existing contracts worth $100 million from telecom companies in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA). Following the deals, the company’s order book has increased to ₹11,300 crore.

These multi-year, multi-million dollar deals range from optical connectivity solutions to network solutions, the company said in a statement.

“STL is building solutions to empower its customers in the MEA region for optical connectivity and network software, enabling FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) and 5G deployments. We are proud to be a part of the progress of the Middle East and Africa. With our deep technology expertise and growing talent base, we will continue to deliver on the full potential of digital networks, providing enhanced experiences to consumers and businesses alike,” Sandeep Girotra, Global Sales Head at STL said.

One large scale deal is with a leading telco in the UAE to advance its 5G, 4G and FTTx network infrastructure through STL’s Opticonn solutions, including onshore logistics and warehousing. Another multi-million dollar partnership has been formed with the leading telecommunications group in North Africa. This telco will use STL’s digital billing solutions.

With these deals across MEA, STL has built an order book of over $100 million in the region.

Since mid-2020, Tier-I telcos in the MEA region had been investing heavily in building digital networks. STL has been expanding its presence in the region with its 5G-ready Opticonn and software solutions.