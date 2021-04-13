Stricter restrictions in Maharashtra from April 14

The Maharashtra Government has announced a partial lockdown beginning Wednesday 8 pm, aimed at restricting movement of people, even as transportation of goods and delivery of services will be allowed. Unlike the full lockdown of last year, the State government will keep public transport, including trains, taxis and buses, operational. Private cars will not be permitted unless there is an emergency. The new curbs will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday and will be in force for 15 days till May 1.

“Section 144 will be imposed in the entire State... I will not term this as lockdown,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has sought the help of the Prime Minister and the armed forces in delivering oxygen supplies by Air Force planes from other parts of the country.

“Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/restaurants to remain closed, only take-away, home deliveries allowed,” added Thackeray. E-commerce services, grocery shops, fruits/vegetable vendors, healthcare agencies , media outlets, and data centres are exempt from the restrictions.