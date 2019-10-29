Striking TSRTC staff to hold public meeting

The employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) who have been on strike for over three weeks are organising Sakala Janula Sabha, a public meeting, at the Saroornagar Grounds, inviting representatives from a cross section of society.

Though denied permission by the police, the staff moved the High Court, appealing it to direct the State government to give permission to them to organise the public meeting.

Leaders of government employees’ unions, mass organisations and political parties are expected to address the gathering.

Defence submission

Meanwhile, the High Court grilled the defence on the dues that the government owed to the TSRTC. Not satisfied with the defence submission that the government had so far released about ₹4,253 crore to the corporation, the court asked whether the government owed any dues or not.

The court posted the matter to Friday.

Government dues

Ashwathama Reddy, the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees’ unions, alleged that the numbers the government was talking about were wrong.

“During 2009-14, the government (undivided Andhra Pradesh State) owed dues to the tune of ₹1,099 crore to the Corporation. After the bifurcation, fresh dues of ₹1,375 crore (towards travel subsidies given to various sections) are to be paid. Besides, it owes about ₹1,496 crore under the municipal law,” he maintained.