Striking TSRTC staff to hold public meeting

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
The employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) who have been on strike for over three weeks are organising Sakala Janula Sabha, a public meeting, at the Saroornagar Grounds, inviting representatives from a cross section of society.
Though denied permission by the police, the staff moved the High Court, appealing it to direct the State government to give permission to them to organise the public meeting.
Leaders of government employees’ unions, mass organisations and political parties are expected to address the gathering.
Meanwhile, the High Court grilled the defence on the dues that the government owed to the TSRTC. Not satisfied with the defence submission that the government had so far released about ₹4,253 crore to the corporation, the court asked whether the government owed any dues or not.
The court posted the matter to Friday.
Ashwathama Reddy, the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees’ unions, alleged that the numbers the government was talking about were wrong.
“During 2009-14, the government (undivided Andhra Pradesh State) owed dues to the tune of ₹1,099 crore to the Corporation. After the bifurcation, fresh dues of ₹1,375 crore (towards travel subsidies given to various sections) are to be paid. Besides, it owes about ₹1,496 crore under the municipal law,” he maintained.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism