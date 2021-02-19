Strong India-Australia partnership will play key role in shaping post-Covid world: Modi

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-Covid world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and expressed confidence that the two countries would take the lead in providing circular economy solutions.
Addressing the valedictory function of India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon, Modi said consumption-oriented economic models have put a great strain on the planet.
"We must never forget that we are not the owners of all that Mother Earth has to offer, but merely its trustees for all the future generations to come," he said.
Stressing that it is not enough to make production processes more efficient and less polluting, Modi said no matter how fast or slow one drives, if the direction is wrong, then one is bound to reach the wrong destination.
"And so, we must set the right direction," he added.
The prime minister called for looking at consumption patterns, and how their ecological impact can be reduced.
Noting that this is where the concept of a Circular Economy comes in, Modi said the concept can be a key step in solving many of our challenges.
Recycling and reusing things, eliminating waste, and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyles, the prime minister asserted.
"This hackathon has seen innovative solutions from Indian and Australian students, start-ups and entrepreneurs. These innovations show your commitment to the philosophy of circular economy," he said.
"I have no doubt that your innovations will inspire our two countries to take the lead in circular economy solutions," Modi said.
Also, ways must be explored to scale-up and incubate these ideas, Modi said.
Circular economy implies reusing waste back into the production cycle to make new products and uses instead of wasting such materials with embedded resources.
He asserted that the power of youth comes from openness to new ideas and innovations, and the ability to take risks.
The energy and enthusiasm of today’s youthful participants is a symbol of the forward-looking partnership between India and Australia, he said.
"I have full confidence in the energy, creativity and out-of-box thinking of our youth. They can offer sustainable, holistic solutions to not just our two countries but to the whole world," the prime minister said.
The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-Covid world, he said.
"And our youth, our young innovators, our start-ups, will be at the forefront of this partnership," Modi asserted.
He noted that in June last year, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and he discussed the possibility of organising a hackathon on the Circular Economy, and was happy that their idea has been realised so soon.
In his remarks, Morrison also lauded the joint initiative.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...