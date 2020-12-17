Structural factors pushing solar tariffs down: Ind-Ra

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
Continuous decline in solar power tariffs since the start of FY21 driven by a mix of structural and State-specific factors, with the former likely to sustain over the medium term, according to India Ratings.
During FY21, solar power tariffs declined to ₹2.36/kWh in June-July 2020 and later to ₹2.0/kWh in November 2020.
While the winning bids are at ₹2/kWh, the highest bid was at ₹2.43/kWh, which is lower than the earlier tariffs.
The decline in tariffs is being driven by a lower capital cost/MW of around ₹40 million/MW because of an advancement in panel designs, enabling a higher capacity utilisation factor (CUF), reduction in panel costs globally, and lower financing costs.
Additionally, few State-specific factors impacting the tariffs include an exemption of ₹0.2 million/MW of cess that the government of Rajasthan levies on project development in the State which could translate to savings of 10-12 paise/kWh as the off-take is for the Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd and the exemption from safeguard duty on panel imports.
Given that the plant would be set up in Rajasthan with proven solar potential, the average CUF is expected to be higher at over 25 per cent. The bidders in the latest rounds are banking on the exemption from paying inter-State transmission system charges for the projects commissioned before June 2023.
Based on interactions with industry players, India Ratings has estimated that the use of bifacial modules with trackers could lead to around 4 per cent increase in CUF. Additionally, the panel costs declined to less than $0.4/MW in 2019 from around $3/MW in 2009.
Interest rates are on a decline and Ind-Ra expects it to remain muted over the medium-term. The lower interest rates have benefited high rated players which have sound access to financial markets.
Once the construction phase is over, the financing pattern typically sees a shift with project funding changing from a debt-equity ratio of 75:25-80:20. Ind-Ra estimates that a lower funding cost to foreign and domestic developers has resulted in a tariff decline of 10-15 paise/kWh.
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...