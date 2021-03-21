Student biotech startup bags $10 million investment from UAE firm

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
A student biotech startup fostered under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre scheme of Kerala Startup Mission has bagged an investment of $10 million from the UAE-based TCN International commerce LLC for its project, entitled “Algae –Seaweed Technology,” under the brand B-lite Cookies.
The biotech startup’s product was showcased in the GITEX 2020 international conference held in Dubai as the startup was part of the international startup delegation led by KSUM.
Zaara Biotech, which focuses on research in energy and food crisis using micro-algae, got the funding for its research and development, production, distribution and marketing under TCN International Commerce to reach the global arena.
Najeeb Bin Haneef, Founder and CEO of Zaara Biotech and Mohamed Shafi Abdulla, Chairman and Managing Director, TCN International Commerce LLC, signed a MoU in this regard in Sharjah.
Zaara Biotech was founded by Haneef when he was a biotechnology engineering student of Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology in 2016.
The biotech startup, which was incubated in Sahrdaya Technology Business Incubator, has collaboration with CIFT and it has helped the company to become India’s first algal-seaweed food product designer.
The team of Zaara had set up a ‘Mushroom Hub’ during their first year at the campus before foraying into their entrepreneurial venture. By designing photo bioreactors using micro-algae, the biotech startup has taken great leaps in bringing India to the forefront of bioengineering. Their work has got them laurels from India and abroad.
TCN International Commerce has its presence in multiple sectors, such as IT, business process management, trading, healthcare, education, FMCG, construction and engineering, defence, critical service providers, aviation, and oil and gas.
KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.
